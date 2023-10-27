New details emerge about Hamas-led attackers who sparked a new war with Israel

A destroyed home is seen in Kibbutz Be'eri, a community that was attacked by Hamas militants almost three weeks ago near the Israeli-Gaza border. Graffiti left by the attackers can be seen on the walls of the home.KIBBUTZ BE'ERI, Israel — Who were the militants who swept in from Gaza to southern Israel on Oct. 7 and killed more than 1,400 men, women and children?

And their mass killings, kidnappings and brutality have forever changed the lives of Israelis and Palestinians.Among the throngs who crossed into Israel on Oct. 7 was a 25-year-old man named Mohammed. Mohammed disappeared on the day of the attacks, his neighbor said. His family only discovered what happened the next day, when a fellow militant returned from Israel back to Gaza with Mohammed's cellphone and personal effects, and told Mohammed's family what had happened.

"We want to get the attention of the world," said Ghazi Hamad, a member of Hamas' political bureau."Please, look at the Palestinians. We are under oppression and torture and collective punishment all the time. This is our message to the world." headtopics.com

"They always believe that all of us should go back to Germany and Poland and whatever, even if we are from Morocco," Chorev says."It's really to break our spirit."Palestinian workers gather at the Erez crossing between Israel and the northern Gaza Strip, on Sept. 28. Israel declared the crossing shut following the Oct. 7 attack.

"I'm not a radical Muslim, but those who belong to Hamas, I think it becomes part of the socialization process, part of the education process ... hating the Jews or hating Israel as an occupier," says Palestinian political analyst Mkhaimar Abusada, who is in Gaza."That probably explains the brutality that took place on the 7th of October." headtopics.com

