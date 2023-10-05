New Deal politics turned upside down

“The World Turned Upside Down.” That’s the song, or so longstanding legend would have it, that the British army band played after surrendering to American and French forces at Yorktown, 242 years ago. You can understand, even while not sympathizing, with the choice of ditty.
Another such change seems in train. Those who have been following political polling for half a century have long noticed Democrats’ advantage as the party that “cares about people like me.” That edge probably goes farther back, perhaps to 1935, when George Gallup conducted his first random sampling poll.
The political conventional wisdom that developed was that Democrats’ greater support of economic redistribution gave them, regardless of other issues, an inevitable advantage over Republicans on “cares about people like me. headtopics.com
Since 2016, Democrats’ advantages on “cares about poor Americans” has shrunk from 20% to 11% and on “cares about middle class Americans” from 14% to 4%. All this helps explain the tepid responses to Democrats’ ballyhooing of “Bidenomics” and bragging about historically low unemployment rates. Voters look back more fondly at the pre-COVID, pre-Biden/Trump years, when for the first time in decades, low-wage workers’ earnings started rising more rapidly than those better off.