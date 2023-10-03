New COVID vaccine push is ‘anti-human,’ says Florida surgeon general: ‘Major safety concern’

Dr. Joseph Ladapo discusses potential risks with the COVID-19 vaccineis now available at participating pharmacies and health care providers, and the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) recommends it for everyone 6 months of age and older — yet not all health experts are on board."It's just a really terrible idea," Ladapo said."And it's remarkable and really spellbinding that [the CDC] would make that kind of recommendation in the absence of evidence.

Dr. Joseph Ladapo, Florida’s surgeon general, spoke in an on-camera interview with Fox News Digital about his concerns about the updated COVID shot."It's just a really terrible idea," he said."The risks are very real, which adds to the madness of the way that the CDC and the FDA are making decisions right now," the Florida surgeon general said.

Multiple studies across various countries and time periods have demonstrated that after a few months of boosters, the vaccine effectiveness appears to"go negative," according to Ladapo. The spike protein — which is found on the surface of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19 — helps to enable the entry of the virus into healthy cells.

He added,"It raises serious questions about the appropriateness of using these products in human beings." "Human beings deserve better than these products that have very high rates … of serious adverse events." headtopics.com

COVID VACCINE JUST APPROVED SHOULD BE SKIPPED BY FLORIDA RESIDENTS UNDER AGE 65, SAYS GOV. DESANTIS

"The FDA and CDC could have compelled Pfizer or Moderna to conduct clinical trials — that's something that's totally doable — and they didn't do it," he noted.

COVID BOOSTER WARNING FROM FLORIDA SURGEON GENERAL, WHO ADVISES PEOPLE NOT TO GET NEW VACCINE

One of those risks, he said, is something called"negative effectiveness" — a phenomenon in which contact among vaccinated people can result in the vaccines becoming less effective.

Joseph Lapado, Florida's surgeon general, left, is shown speaking during a press conference at Broward Health Medical Center on Jan. 3, 2022, as Gov. Ron DeSantis, on the right, listens.While there are other potential scientific explanations, the doctor said there appears to be some effect on immunity — and an increased risk of infection — stemming from the many COVID-19 vaccines.

"I suspect that it is a real finding and a major safety concern," he said."And they’re pushing the product on human beings. That is an anti-human approach … an anti-human policy.", according to Ladapo, is that multiple studies have linked it to the presence of spike protein in the body, up to six months after injection.

The spike protein — which is found on the surface of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19 — helps to enable the entry of the virus into healthy cells.

"There are so many reasons to say ‘pause’ at this point. Instead, the CDC and FDA are saying 'full steam ahead.'"

"The CDC was vocal about the spike protein being a very short-lived phenomenon … and now we have people who, for prolonged periods of time, seem to have evidence of spike proteins circulating in their tissues," Ladapo said."Is that a safe outcome? I don't think so."

He added,"It raises serious questions about the appropriateness of using these products in human beings."

State Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo speaks during a press conference at Neo City Academy in Kissimmee, Florida, in September 2021."Human beings deserve better than these products that have very high rates … of serious adverse events," he said of the COVID vaccine in a new interview with Fox News Digital.

Ladapo cited a 2022 study led by UCLA and the University of Maryland — published in the journal Vaccine — which found that there was a 16% higher risk of serious adverse events in mRNA vaccine recipients.

UPDATED COVID VACCINES: FDA ANNOUNCES EMERGENCY APPROVAL AND AUTHORIZATION

"Instead, the CDC and FDA are saying 'full steam ahead.’"

"The risks are very real, which adds to the madness of the way that the CDC and the FDA are making decisions right now."

"We’re very supportive of treatment," he told Fox News Digital."The problem with considering this many COVID-19 vaccines for any population right now is that there's no clinical evidence for them. That's a major problem."

The"real shame," Ladapo said, is that it would have been easy for health agencies to run trials and gather evidence of the vaccine’s safety.

"COVID circulates year-round, and high-risk individuals tend to have higher rates of infection. We could have found the answer to that question."

The new COVID-19 vaccine is now available at participating pharmacies and health care providers — and the CDC is recommending it for everyone 6 months of age and older.As a physician, Ladapo said he would be"very uncomfortable recommending the new COVID vaccine to anyone at this point in time, given the absence of clinical data."

"But they should be safe medications," he clarified."This is really an insult to humanity to be pushing this medication on them."

"The virus itself is more concerning than the potential for vaccine side effects," Dr. Marc Siegel told Fox News Digital.NYU Langone Medical Center

and a Fox News medical contributor, said he recommends the vaccine for kids who are at a higher risk, elderly people, and those who have underlying conditions including obesity, heart disease, cancer, lung disease and immunodeficiencies.Those who have had COVID recently or who have had a bad reaction to previous vaccines, however,"should probably not take it," Siegel said.

Melissa Rudy is health editor and a member of the lifestyle team at Fox News Digital.