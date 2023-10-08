New COVID shots still hard to find for some Americans

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: The word"COVID-19" is reflected in a drop on a syringe needle in this illustration taken November 9, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

Shot seekers also say they have been surprised by requests for upfront payments of $150 to $200 now that the U.S. government has handed off to private companies including vaccine makers, pharmacies, and insurance plans to handle distribution, administration and payment coverage.

Kate MacDowell, a self employed 50-year-old who lives in Portland, Oregon, said she had a vaccine appointment canceled by her healthcare provider, Kaiser Permanente, and has been unable to get another for nearly a month. She and her husband canceled a trip overseas in late September in part because they could not find the shots. headtopics.com

Kaiser did not comment on MacDowell's experience in Oregon. The multi-state healthcare provider, target of a 3-day strike by 75,000 workers this week, said it does not cover out of network vaccinations except in California, where by law members can get reimbursed for COVID-19 vaccines from non-Kaiser providers including retail pharmacies until Nov. 11.

In the current privatized system, health insurance plans by law must cover the shots at no cost. Pharmacies and health providers order the shots upfront from manufacturers and receive their supply from distributors.At the beginning of last week, Pfizer said it had shipped and delivered more than 10 million doses of its 2023-2024 COVID-19 vaccine, including more than 1 million pediatric doses. headtopics.com

"Health insurance providers continue to educate Americans about where and how to get their COVID vaccines within their plan’s coverage," David Allen, a spokesperson for insurance lobby group AHIP said.

