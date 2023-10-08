New COVID shots still hard to find for some Americans

Shot seekers also say they have been surprised by requests for upfront payments of $150 to $200 now that the U.S. government has handed off to private companies including vaccine makers, pharmacies, and insurance plans to handle distribution, administration and payment coverage.

Kate MacDowell, a self employed 50-year-old who lives in Portland, Oregon, said she had a vaccine appointment canceled by her healthcare provider, Kaiser Permanente, and has been unable to get another for nearly a month. She and her husband canceled a trip overseas in late September in part because they could not find the shots.

The U.S. government in May ended the COVID public health emergency declaration during which it bought the shots and provided them to all Americans for free. "We are working diligently to turn COVID-19 inventory as quickly as it is received and are growing our fulfillment of orders daily," a spokesperson said.After widespread reports of payment refusals early in the campaign, health insurance executives met with government officials on Sept. 27 and said plans are reimbursing vaccines given by in-network providers. headtopics.com

Still, some people told Reuters they are being told at pharmacies where they got COVID shots previously that the new ones are not covered by their plan at that location. "I was hesitant to order as much as I knew I would need right out of the gate because they also had some restrictions on their return policy," said David Kohll of Kohll's Pharmacy, which has six locations in Nebraska. "That made me pull the reins back a little bit.

Some people told Reuters their insurer instructed them to pay upfront and seek reimbursement if their pharmacies asked for payment.

London's White Cube shows 'fresh and new' art at first New York galleryLondon's White Cube opens its first New York art gallery with a show focused on how contemporary art can reference and distort prior creations to resist established power and value systems.

