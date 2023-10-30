New COVID-19 variant HV.1 emerges as dominant strain in the U.S.

Get the top Racial Equity stories of the day from America’s most influential oldest continuously published Black newspaper, serving the nation’s largest Black and brown community. Sign up to stay connected.Amsterdam News has been reporting the news of the day from a Black perspective for 113 years.

As COVID-19 continues to evolve, a new variant has emerged, garnering attention from health officials across the United States. Known as HV.1, the latest variant has shown a significant surge in cases, raising questions about its potential impact on public health.

According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), HV.1 was first identified in mid-summer, but it wasn’t until September that cases began to spike, making it the cause of nearly 20% of all COVID-19 cases in the country. headtopics.com

Infectious disease experts, including Dr. Amesh A. Adalja and Dr. Thomas Russo, told the health and wellness website Prevention.com that they have classified HV.1 as an Omicron XBB variant, descending from the EG.5 variant. They said the lineage highlights its genetic connection to the original Omicron strain.

According to Prevention.com, one of the concerning features of HV.1 is its spike protein, which has undergone notable changes from the EG.5 variant. While the full implications of these alterations are not yet fully understood, the rapid increase in cases—from 0.5% in mid-July to nearly 20% in mid-October—suggests a high level of transmissibility. headtopics.com

Despite the rise in cases, experts remain cautiously optimistic. Dr. Adalja emphasized that new variants of SARS-CoV-2 are expected, and most may not pose a significant threat. Dr. William Schaffner told Prevention.com that, so far, HV.1 doesn’t appear to cause more severe illness than other circulating variants.

