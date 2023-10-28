New Corrosion-Resistant Steel Developed for Hydrogen Production

Stainless steel can be used in a number of hydrogen production techniques, especially those that involve steam methane reforming and electrolysis. In terms of steam methane reforming, the material is used in the construction of reformers, heat exchangers, and other components of the process as it is particularly well-suited to withstand high temperatures and corrosive environments.

In terms of water electrolysis, the material is often used in the construction of electrolyzers due to its corrosion resistance and durability in the process’ harsh electrolytic environment. Spearheaded by Professor Mingxin Huang at the Department of Mechanical Engineering of the University of Hong Kong (HKU), a novel kind of steel with strong resistance to corrosion has been created. This steel may be used in the manufacture of green hydrogen from saltwater easily acquired from our oceans





IntEngineering » / 🏆 248. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Trezor Unveils New Hardware Wallets, Corrosion-Resistant 'Keep Metal' for RecoveryJamie Crawley is a CoinDesk news reporter based in London.

Source: CoinDesk - 🏆 257. / 28,125 Read more »

UAW Strike Hits Demand for SteelLower demand for auto steel is adding pressure to tumbling steel prices.

Source: WSJ - 🏆 49. / 28,125 Read more »

UAW Strike Hurts Demand for SteelLower demand for auto steel is adding pressure to tumbling steel prices.

Source: WSJ - 🏆 49. / 28,125 Read more »

Caraway Introduces New Stainless Steel Collection: The Cookware Set that Does It AllChemical-free pots and pans just got a sizzling style update.

Source: etnow - 🏆 565. / 22,5 Read more »

Caraway’s New Stainless Steel Cookware Can Handle The Heat (& My Bad Cooking Skills)Our lifestyle writer tests out Caraway's debut stainless steel cookware set with the help of a professional cook's expertise.

Source: Refinery29 - 🏆 694. / 20,16 Read more »

Researchers created a new material that’s 4 times stronger than steel, and 5 times lighterThis new material is stronger than steel and even lighter than it, too, making it a revolutionary option for some construction.

Source: BGR - 🏆 186. / 28,125 Read more »