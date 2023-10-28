New Corrosion-Resistant Steel Developed for Hydrogen Production

Stainless steel can be used in a number of hydrogen production techniques, especially those that involve steam methane reforming and electrolysis. In terms of steam methane reforming, the material is used in the construction of reformers, heat exchangers, and other components of the process as it is particularly well-suited to withstand high temperatures and corrosive environments.
In terms of water electrolysis, the material is often used in the construction of electrolyzers due to its corrosion resistance and durability in the process’ harsh electrolytic environment. Spearheaded by Professor Mingxin Huang at the Department of Mechanical Engineering of the University of Hong Kong (HKU), a novel kind of steel with strong resistance to corrosion has been created. This steel may be used in the manufacture of green hydrogen from saltwater easily acquired from our oceans
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: CoinDesk - 🏆 257. / 28,125 Read more »
Source: WSJ - 🏆 49. / 28,125 Read more »
Source: WSJ - 🏆 49. / 28,125 Read more »
Source: etnow - 🏆 565. / 22,5 Read more »
Source: Refinery29 - 🏆 694. / 20,16 Read more »
Source: BGR - 🏆 186. / 28,125 Read more »