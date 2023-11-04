HEAD TOPICS

New Controversy Arises in Sign-Stealing Investigation

Questions are raised about the presence of suspended Michigan staffer during a game, as he is seen wearing sunglasses that could potentially record signs. Officials are investigating the matter.

Amid an ongoing investigation into an alleged sign-stealing controversy, new questions have been raised over whether suspended Michigan staffer Connor Stalions was present on the sidelines during a September 1 game between MSU and Central Michigan University. It is speculated that the sunglasses he is wearing may be Ray-Ban's Meta glasses, which have the capacity to record what is before them

. All of this is conjecture currently, but officials have announced that they are aware of this new controversy and they are looking into it

