New Controversy Arises in Sign-Stealing Investigation

Amid an ongoing investigation into an alleged sign-stealing controversy, new questions have been raised over whether suspended Michigan staffer Connor Stalions was present on the sidelines during a September 1 game between MSU and Central Michigan University. It is speculated that the sunglasses he is wearing may be Ray-Ban's Meta glasses, which have the capacity to record what is before them
. All of this is conjecture currently, but officials have announced that they are aware of this new controversy and they are looking into it
United States Headlines
