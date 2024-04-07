With the development of the internet, social media, and cloud computing, the amount of data created worldwide on a daily basis is skyrocketing. This calls for new technologies that could provide higher storage densities combined with secure long-term data archiving far beyond the capabilities of traditional data storage devices.

An international research team led by the(HZDR) now proposes a new concept of long-term data storage based on atomic-scale defects in silicon carbide, a semiconducting material

Data Storage Long-Term Atomic-Scale Defects Silicon Carbide Semiconducting Material

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



SciTechDaily1 / 🏆 84. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Bears hold short-term dominance, long-term bullish outlook persistsIn Monday's session, the EUR/JPY pair is trading at 160.57, showing a daily decrease of 0.19%.

Source: FXStreetNews - 🏆 14. / 72 Read more »

Why do short-term CDs have higher rates than long-term ones right now?In a historic reversal, short-term CDs often have higher interest rates than long-term ones right now. Here's why.

Source: CBSNews - 🏆 87. / 68 Read more »

NZD/JPY Price Analysis: Bearish signals intensify short-term, long-term bullish trend remainsThe NZD/JPY pair is trading at 90.748, marking a significant dip of 0.98%.

Source: FXStreetNews - 🏆 14. / 72 Read more »

After years-long internal feud, Jackson picks a long-term garbage vendorJackson City Ccouncil finally voted in favor of a six-year contract with Richard's Disposal to collect the city's garbage.

Source: MSTODAYnews - 🏆 275. / 63 Read more »

Alabama's Nate Oats agrees to new long-term contract extensionMontgomery, Alabama

Source: ALNewsNetwork - 🏆 583. / 51 Read more »

New finance minister says Pakistan will seek a long-term IMF loan to stabilize the economyPakistan's newly appointed finance minister says the country plans to seek a long-term loan from the International Monetary Fund to help stabilize the country’s ailing economy after the end of the IMF’s current $3 billion bailout package

Source: sdut - 🏆 5. / 95 Read more »