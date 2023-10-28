New Compound Shows Promise in Killing Hard-to-Treat Cancers

A new compound synthesized by a researcher at the University of Texas at Dallas has been found to kill a broad spectrum of hard-to-treat cancers, including triple-negative breast cancer. The compound leaves healthy cells unscathed and has shown promising results in isolated cells and mice. The researcher, Dr. Jung-Mo Ahn, has been studying protein-protein interactions in cells for over a decade and has previously developed potential therapeutic candidates for breast and prostate cancer.





IntEngineering » / 🏆 248. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Gonorrhea treatment: New antibiotic shows promise for drug-resistant infectionBenjamin Ryan is independent journalist specializing in science and LGBTQ coverage. He contributes to NBC News, The New York Times, The Guardian and Thomson Reuters Foundation and has also written for The Washington Post, The Nation, The Atlantic and New York.

Source: NBCNewsHealth - 🏆 547. / 22,5 Read more »

New antibiotic shows promise for drug-resistant gonorrheaGonorrhea, the second most common STI in the U.S., has developed resistance to all antibiotics used to treat it, except for one last recommended therapy.

Source: nbcchicago - 🏆 640. / 22,5 Read more »

New Weight Loss Medication Zepbound Shows PromiseA new weight loss medication called Zepbound, made by Eli Lilly and Co., may be the most effective one yet. It has shown promising results in helping overweight and obese individuals lose a significant amount of weight. This development is significant as there haven't been effective medications to treat obesity until now.

Source: TIMEHealth - 🏆 141. / 28,125 Read more »

Footage Shows Moment of Blast at Gaza Hospital CompoundFootage verified by the Wall Street Journal shows the moment a blast hit a hospital compound in Gaza on Tuesday. Palestinian officials said hundreds of people were killed. Israeli and Palestinian officials blamed each other for the blast.

Source: WSJ - 🏆 49. / 28,125 Read more »

Footage Shows Destruction After Deadly Gaza Hospital Compound BlastCharred cars were seen in front of a hospital compound in Gaza after the blast. Hamas and Palestinian officials blamed Israel for the explosion, while Israel said misfired rocket fire from Gaza militants was the cause. The claims couldn’t be independently verified.

Source: WSJ - 🏆 49. / 28,125 Read more »

Video Shows Destruction After Deadly Gaza Hospital Compound BlastCharred cars were seen in front of a hospital compound in Gaza after the blast. Hamas and Palestinian officials blamed Israel for the explosion, while Israel said misfired rocket fire from Gaza militants was the cause. The claims couldn’t be independently verified.

Source: WSJ - 🏆 49. / 28,125 Read more »