New Community in Florida Provides Mortgage-Free Smart Homes for Wounded Veterans

The new community in Land O’ Lakes, Florida, promises mortgage-free smart homes for 93 wounded and ailing veterans, Fallen First Responders and Gold Star families. Steinbach served 30 years as an intelligence specialist in the US Navy before a near-death experience forced him to retire in 2021.

While serving in Africa, Steinbach contracted an “excruciating” rare blood disease called Clarkson’s, which he described as “your capillaries leaking out, which floods your system and starts killing your organs.” Doctors put him into a two-week medically induced coma — and he was given a 10% chance of coming out of it.“My nerves are basically dead in my legs,” he told The Post, adding that the recovery saw him go from “being on a gurney, to a wheelchair, to a walker, to crutches, to two canes, and now I’m down to one cane with my braces off.” Joel Steinbach, a former US Navy intelligence specialist, stands outside his mortgage-free, specialized smart home in Land O’Lakes, Florid

