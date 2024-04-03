New Collection Aims to Elevate Golf Essentials with Sophistication

According to a statement from the brand, the collection will “elevate golf essentials with a layer of sophistication.” The sport adds $102 billion to the U.S. economy, according to a 2023 study from the Economic Impact Study that was commissioned by American Golf Industry Coalition and undertaken by the National Golf Foundation. The study reveals that in addition to the almost $102 billion in direct impact on the U.S.

economy, golf’s indirect and secondary impacts bring that total to more than $226 billion. The game of golf enables more than 1.65 million jobs, including more than 1 million directly tied to the industry

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



wwd / 🏆 24. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Cirque Kitchen Aims to Elevate the Food Truck ExperienceOwner Brandon Becker will also soon launch a new pop-up series called the Turkey Club.

Source: denverwestword - 🏆 315. / 61 Read more »

Jason Wu Collection Fall 2024 Ready-to-Wear CollectionJason Wu Collection Fall 2024 Ready-to-Wear collection, runway looks, beauty, models, and reviews.

Source: VogueRunway - 🏆 705. / 51 Read more »

Michael Kors Collection Fall 2024 Ready-to-Wear CollectionMichael Kors Collection Fall 2024 Ready-to-Wear collection, runway looks, beauty, models, and reviews.

Source: VogueRunway - 🏆 705. / 51 Read more »

C# Collection Expressions and Collection InitializersSee code examples for C collection initializers and collection expressions! Compare and contrast the readability of these different examples.

Source: hackernoon - 🏆 532. / 51 Read more »

At Citizens Bank Park, new season, new bites: hoagies, new Schwarburger, ‘Always Sunny’ whiskey and morePhillies are bringing exciting new concessions to Citizens Bank Park, including hoagies and 'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia' whiskey.

Source: PhillyInquirer - 🏆 81. / 68 Read more »

The Rock’s New Men’s Skin Care Line Aims to Keep Your Tattoos Looking FreshThe range includes a cleanser, body wash, and products to help preserve you ink.

Source: RobbReport - 🏆 309. / 63 Read more »