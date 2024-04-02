New Clinical Trials in Prostate Cancer: Investigating the Efficacy of Saruparib

Several new clinical trials in prostate cancer have started recruiting in recent months. Maybe one of your patients could benefit from enrolling? Adults with this diagnosis may be interested in a randomized, double-blind, phase 3 study examining whether an experimental poly (ADP-ribose) polymerase (PARP) inhibitor called saruparib can further delay disease progression when added to a next-generation hormonal agent such as abiraterone (Zytiga), darolutamide (Nubeqa), or enzalutamide (Xtandi).
One group of participants will take daily oral doses of saruparib plus physician's choice of a next-generation hormonal agent until disease progression or another reason for stopping therapy. The other group will add a placebo to a next-generation hormonal agent
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: Medscape - 🏆 386. / 55 Read more »
Source: NBCNewYork - 🏆 270. / 63 Read more »
Source: NBCPhiladelphia - 🏆 569. / 51 Read more »
Source: HealthyWomen - 🏆 29. / 68 Read more »
Source: wfaa - 🏆 543. / 51 Read more »
Ultrasound Plus MRI May Be New Treatment for Prostate CancerPrecisely delivered ultrasound could be an effective treatment for prostate cancer, with high-frequency sound waves heating and killing off cancer cells, a new study says.
Source: NEWSMAX - 🏆 16. / 71 Read more »