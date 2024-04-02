New Clinical Trials in Prostate Cancer: Investigating the Efficacy of Saruparib

Several new clinical trials in prostate cancer have started recruiting in recent months. Maybe one of your patients could benefit from enrolling? Adults with this diagnosis may be interested in a randomized, double-blind, phase 3 study examining whether an experimental poly (ADP-ribose) polymerase (PARP) inhibitor called saruparib can further delay disease progression when added to a next-generation hormonal agent such as abiraterone (Zytiga), darolutamide (Nubeqa), or enzalutamide (Xtandi).

One group of participants will take daily oral doses of saruparib plus physician's choice of a next-generation hormonal agent until disease progression or another reason for stopping therapy. The other group will add a placebo to a next-generation hormonal agent

