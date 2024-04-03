New Clearwater Mayor Promises Wise Spending After Previous Mayor Resigned Over Expensive City Hall Plans

The residents of Clearwater, Florida, elected a new mayor who promised to spend their money wisely a year after his predecessor quit over the city council’s expensive plans to build a new city hall. 'We have to be sensitive to what the people want at all times with our spending,' attorney Bruce Rector, the new Clearwater mayor, said. 'You know, we've got an economy and inflation now that's really hitting Clearwater families hard.

' WATCH MORE FOX NEWS DIGITAL ORIGINALS HERE 'They care about streets and roads and neighborhoods and those infrastructure things. Primarily fire and police, that we keep the best fire and police and public safety officers, and so on,' he added. 'People are the things that they're more concerned about and roads and structures and less about buildings.' The budget was the key issue in the March 19 election, particularly the cost of building a new city hall — the same issue that led to then-Mayor Frank Hibbard's resignation last Marc

