The Associated Press is an independent global news organization dedicated to factual reporting. Founded in 1846, AP today remains the most trusted source of fast, accurate, unbiased news in all formats and the essential provider of the technology and services vital to the news business. More than half the world’s population sees AP journalism every day.

The armed movements, who have long been fighting for an independent state called Azawad, said in a statement that they had shot down an unspecified aircraft along with six other drones it said belonged to the Russian private military contractor Wagner.

The Malian military, however, said that it had broken through the rebels’ defenses and had carried out “a very high death toll on the terrorist side” near Anefis, about 100 kilometers (62 miles) south of the town of Kidal. headtopics.com

The violence is the latest in a string of increasing attacks by the rebels, known as the Permanent Strategic Framework for Peace, Security and Development (CSP-PSD). Analysts say it signals a breakdown of a 2015 peace agreement signed between the government and ethnic Tuareg rebels who once drove security forces out of northern Mali as they sought to create the state of Azawad there.

The 2015 peace deal called for the ex-rebels to be integrated into the national military among other things. But there are now concerns that ex-rebels who had joined the army under the 2015 deal “have joined the ranks of the terrorists,” according to a letter signed by Malian Chief of Staff Gal. Oumar Diarra that was leaked on social media networks. headtopics.com

Mali’s democratically elected president was overthrown in a 2020 coup. Since taking power, Col. Assifmi Goita has distanced the West African country from its international partners who had long aided in the fight against Islamic extremists. Former colonizer France, which led a 2013 military intervention to oust jihadis from power, has since moved its forces outside Mali.

Read more:

AP »

XRP Reaches New Horizons After New Pro-Ripple DecisionXRP finally receives important support from Ripple v. SEC case

Denver International Airport announces new concourses, new constructionDIA CEO Phil Washington discussed continued construction to retrofit the airport, as he projects reaching 100 million passengers by 2027, and 120 million by 2045.

Roku announces new major OS update coming soon, here is what's newCosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

New attack on Ukrainian civilians underscores need for new funding: White HouseThe White House on Thursday said a missile strike that killed at least 51 people in Ukraine underscores the need for extra U.S. support for Kyiv, as President Biden struggles to lock down additional funding from House Republicans who say Americans have paid enough and that the administration should focus on domestic needs.

Human footprints in New Mexico really may be surprisingly ancient, new dating showssn-theme-milestones__description___SJHIa

Loki Season 2 Brings New Faces and New Dilemmas to the Sacred TimelineMarvel Studios producer Kevin Wright discusses continuing the God of Mischief's journey in the Disney+ series' new season.