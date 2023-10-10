New charges for Santos: stealing donor IDs, unauthorized credit card use

Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) speaks to reporters outside the Capitol on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, in Washington, D.C. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post)A superseding indictment made public Tuesday charges Rep.

one count of conspiracy to commit offenses against the United States, two counts of wire fraud, two counts of making materially false statements to the Federal Election Commission, two counts of falsifying records submitted to obstruct the Federal Election Commission, two counts of aggravated identity theft, and one count of access device fraud.

Santos, who is expected to appear in federal court on the additional charges on Oct. 27, did not immediately respond to request for comment.

