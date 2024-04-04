New Cast Members Join Upcoming Action Comedy 'Playdate'

(Barry), Sabrina Elba (Three Thousand Years Of Longing) and Hiro Kanagawa (Star Trek: Discovery) have been tapped to join the upcoming action comedy , titled Production on the movie has already started in Canada. The six new cast members will be joining previously announced leads“It follows a down-on-his luck man, Brian (James), who was just fired from his job and becomes an unexpected stay-at-home dad to his 10-year-old son.

On his first day, he accepts a playdate invitation from Jeff (Ritchson), another stay-at-home dad, who turns out to be an unexpected loose cannon. The two fathers and their sons spend the day on the run, facing a deadly conspiracy,” reads the synopsis. Playdate is being directed and produced by Luke Greenfield from a screenplay written by Neil Goldman. In addition to starring, James and Ritchson are also executive producing along with Jeff Sussman, Dan Spilo, Matthew Alex Goldberg, Michelle Myers, Josh Harris, Ford Corbett and Nathan Klinghe

