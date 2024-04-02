New Car Sales in the US Increase, Electric Vehicle Growth Slows Down

New car sales in the United States increased by nearly 5% from January to March this year, as buyers remained in the market despite high interest rates. However, the growth in electric vehicle sales slowed down in the first three months of 2024 due to conventional buyers' concerns about limited range and lack of charging stations. Automakers, most of whom released their sales figures in the United States on Tuesday, sold nearly 3.8 million vehicles in the first quarter, at an annual rate of 15.

4 million units. As inventories at dealerships are close to reaching pre-pandemic levels, automakers were forced to reduce prices. J.D. Power reported that the average selling price in March was $44,000

