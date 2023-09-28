New California law raises minimum wage for fast food workers to $20 per hour, among nation's highest

California Gov. Gavin Newsom has signed a law raising the minimum wage for fast food workers to $20 per hour California Gov. Gavin Newsom signs the fast food bill surrounded by fast food workers at the SEIU Local 721 in Los Angeles, on Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023.

Anneisha Williams, right, who works at a Jack in the Box restaurant in Southern California celebrates as she holds up the bill. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)ADAM BEAMSACRAMENTO, Calif. — (AP) — A new law in California will raise the minimum wage for fast food workers to $20 per hour next year, an acknowledgment from the state's Democratic leaders that most of the often overlooked workforce are the primary earners for their low-income households.

When it takes effect on April 1, fast food workers in California will have the highest guaranteed base salary in the industry. The state's minimum wage for all other workers —— is already among the highest in the United States.

Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom signed the law Thursday amid a throng of cheering workers and labor leaders at an event in Los Angeles. Newsom dismissed the popular view that fast food jobs are meant for teenagers to have their first experience in the workforce. headtopics.com

Read more:

WOKVNews »

Newsom lauds disgraced ex-governor’s widely panned policy responseCalifornia Gov. Gavin Newsom praised former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s...

California Raises Minimum Wage For Fast Food Workers To $20 Per HourWhen it takes effect on April 1, fast food workers in California will have among the highest minimum wages in the country.

Newsom signs law raising minimum wage for California fast food workers to $20 per hourCalifornia Gov. Gavin Newsom has signed a law raising the minimum wage for fast food workers to $20 per hour.

California minimum wage for fast food workers raised to $20 an hourFast food workers in California will earn a minimum of $20 an hour starting in April under a new bill signed into law on Thursday by Governor Gavin Newsom.

Here’s How To Park At LAX For Really CheapThe airport’s new budget parking lot promises spots for $15 to $20 per day.

California Gov. Newsom believes Florida Gov. DeSantis 'regrets running for President'The two governors will debate on Nov. 30. California Gov. Gavin Newsom says the fact that DeSantis accepted the debate at all 'shows he's completely unqualified to be President of the United States.'

September 28, 2023 at 3:32 pm EDTCalifornia Fast Food Minimum Wage

California Gov. Gavin Newsom signs the fast food bill surrounded by fast food workers at the SEIU Local 721 in Los Angeles, on Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023. Anneisha Williams, right, who works at a Jack in the Box restaurant in Southern California celebrates as she holds up the bill. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)ADAM BEAMSACRAMENTO, Calif. — (AP) — A new law in California will raise the minimum wage for fast food workers to $20 per hour next year, an acknowledgment from the state's Democratic leaders that most of the often overlooked workforce are the primary earners for their low-income households.

When it takes effect on April 1, fast food workers in California will have the highest guaranteed base salary in the industry. The state's minimum wage for all other workers —— is already among the highest in the United States.

Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom signed the law Thursday amid a throng of cheering workers and labor leaders at an event in Los Angeles. Newsom dismissed the popular view that fast food jobs are meant for teenagers to have their first experience in the workforce.

“That's a romanticized version of a world that doesn't exist,” Newsom said. “We have the opportunity to reward that contribution, reward that sacrifice and stabilize an industry.”power and influence of labor unions

in the nation's most populous state, which have worked to organize fast food workers in an attempt to improve their wages and working conditions.

It also settles — for now, at least — a fight between labor and business groups over how to regulate the industry. In exchange for higher pay, labor unions have dropped their attempt to make fast food corporations liable for the misdeeds of their independent franchise operators in California, an action that could have upended the business model on which the industry is based. The industry, meanwhile, has agreed to pullrelated to worker wages off the 2024 ballot.

“That was a tectonic plate that had to be moved,” Newsom said, referring to what he said were the more than 100 hours of negotiations it took to reach an agreement on the bills in the final weeks of the state legislative session.

Mary Kay Henry, president of the Service Employees International Union International, said the law capped 10 years of work — including 450 strikes across the state in the past two years.

The moment was almost too much for Anneisha Williams, who held back tears as she spoke during a news conference just before Newsom signed the bill. Williams, a mother of six — seven if you count her beloved dog — works at a Jack in the Box restaurant in Inglewood.

“They’ve been with me on the picket line, and they’ve been marching with me as well,” Williams said of her children. “This is for them.”

Newsom signing the law could win back some favor with organized labor, who sharply criticized him last week for