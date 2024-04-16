New Book Explores Life After Loss and Offers Practical Advice

New York City-based author and essayist Warren Kozak , who lost his beloved wife to cancer on Jan. 1, 2018, has written 'Waving Goodbye: Life After Loss ' , a new book that describes his wrenching experiences and the continuing fallout from the loss of his wife, Lisa Krenzel, his best friend and mother of their now-grown daughter. Not just a personal account, though, his book also shares tips and inspiration for others.
The book seizes on a wider reality in America. 'Everyone will deal with this. Every relationship will end this way, at some point,' he told Fox News Digital —with the exception of a divorce or separation. 'Have you seen the numbers?' he said. 'There are 3.7 million widowers in this country and 11.5 million widows right now,' he said. 'That's 6% of the population who have lost a spouse,' he said, quoting U.S.
Thanks to a daily diary he says he's been keeping for most of his adult life, Kozak was able to go back in time and refresh himself in vivid detail about life with his wife — both the good times and the very, very difficult times during her illness in her final years, he said. After she passed away, 'people brought books' to him in an effort to be helpful, he said. 'Most of them were written in a very academic style, by psychologists, grief counselors, clergy' and others.
As a result, he wanted to write something that could be useful to others who might be in his shoes either now or in the future. 'I wrote this book in a very different way. It's a short book, with short chapters. It's as easy to understand as I could possibly write. And I just explained what happened, what worked and what didn't work.
He also touches on how technology — including the presence of literally hundreds of videos and photos of his wife — is impacting the experience of loss today and people's relationship with those who leave too soon. 'Waving Goodbye' is available wherever books are sold, including on Amazon.
