New Book Explores Life After Loss and Offers Practical Advice

New York City-based author and essayist Warren Kozak , who lost his beloved wife to cancer on Jan. 1, 2018, has written 'Waving Goodbye: Life After Loss ' , a new book that describes his wrenching experiences and the continuing fallout from the loss of his wife, Lisa Krenzel, his best friend and mother of their now-grown daughter. Not just a personal account, though, his book also shares tips and inspiration for others.

The book seizes on a wider reality in America. 'Everyone will deal with this. Every relationship will end this way, at some point,' he told Fox News Digital —with the exception of a divorce or separation. 'Have you seen the numbers?' he said. 'There are 3.7 million widowers in this country and 11.5 million widows right now,' he said. 'That's 6% of the population who have lost a spouse,' he said, quoting U.S.

Thanks to a daily diary he says he's been keeping for most of his adult life, Kozak was able to go back in time and refresh himself in vivid detail about life with his wife — both the good times and the very, very difficult times during her illness in her final years, he said. After she passed away, 'people brought books' to him in an effort to be helpful, he said. 'Most of them were written in a very academic style, by psychologists, grief counselors, clergy' and others.

As a result, he wanted to write something that could be useful to others who might be in his shoes either now or in the future. 'I wrote this book in a very different way. It's a short book, with short chapters. It's as easy to understand as I could possibly write. And I just explained what happened, what worked and what didn't work.

He also touches on how technology — including the presence of literally hundreds of videos and photos of his wife — is impacting the experience of loss today and people's relationship with those who leave too soon. 'Waving Goodbye' is available wherever books are sold, including on Amazon. For more Lifestyle articles, visit www.foxnews.com/lifestyle.

Warren Kozak Life After Loss Grief Practical Advice Wills Affairs

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



FoxNews / 🏆 9. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Guitarist Mike Zito Reflects on Love and Loss with His New Album Life is HardBlues guitarist Mike Zito has a new album and a sad story. They are one in the same. Zito’s latest, Life is Hard, is a tribute to his late wife Laura, who died from cancer last summer. Speaking via Zoom from his home in Nederland, Zito is proud of his...

Source: HoustonPress - 🏆 314. / 61 Read more »

New Yorkers say quality of life, safety have declined in recent years, according to new surveyNew Yorkers are feeling less positive, not very safe, and unsatisfied with most city services, according to the new survey.

Source: CBSNewYork - 🏆 268. / 63 Read more »

New season, new menu items at Rangers' Globe Life FieldThe Texas Rangers' Opening Day is this Thursday, and a new season comes with new merchandise and new menu items.

Source: NBCDFW - 🏆 288. / 63 Read more »

Utahns recovering from addiction get new look to represent new lifeApril Baker is a morning anchor and reporter for “Good Day Utah” on FOX 13 News.April’s journalism career has taken her to four different states before she landed here in The Beehive State.

Source: fox13 - 🏆 550. / 51 Read more »

New Fort Worth breakfast restaurant, “tropical” pub bringing new life to Race StreetA Mexican breakfast cafe and a neighborhood burger pub with a tropical theme join new places to eat in Race Street Village near downtown.

Source: startelegram - 🏆 248. / 63 Read more »

Altimmune says weight loss drug minimized muscle loss in trial results, which may set it apartThe results are a sign that Altimmune can address an area of concern around weight loss drugs, which is that they shrink critical muscle mass.

Source: NBCNewYork - 🏆 270. / 63 Read more »