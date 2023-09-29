New bodycam shows moments before and after SPD officer hit and killed 26-year-old

New video shows SPD Officer Kevin Dave behind the wheel before and after he hit and killed 26-year-old Jaahnavi Kandual. This happened back in January in the South Lake neighborhood. Since then, it’s gained international attention, after separate footageshowed another officer laughing and joking about the incident.

The new video released Friday shows Officer Kevin Dave behind the wheel of his patrol vehicle. In it, you can see that while his lights are visibly on, they’re only periodically chirped at red lights as he’s driving.

After hitting Kandula, he can be seen calling it in over his radio and getting out of his vehicle.released in June found that Dave was driving 74 miles an hour in a 25 mile an hour zone

Read more:

KIRO7Seattle »

Meet SVPD's new chief: New leadership means new vision for departmentAfter 20 years with the Sierra Vista Police Department, Chris Hiser was promoted to police chief this summer. He is working on creating a leadership team and a place officers want to work.

How much rain fell in New York City, New York, New Jersey, and ConnecticutA coastal storm brought heavy rain to New York City and across the Tri-State on Friday, bringing a half-foot of rain to some places.

Dallas trauma surgeon opens up about racism, violence, 2016 officer ambush, and healing in new bookA trauma surgeon who rushed to save officers shot in the 2016 ambush in Dallas is sharing the book he wrote about the attack with the world.

Corrections officer accused of smuggling drugs into New Mexico jailGrant Haneckow, 19, an Albuquerque-area corrections officer, has been arrested under suspicion he smuggled Suboxone into the Bernalillo County jail.

Property deed scammers in New Rochelle and Yonkers - New York Amsterdam NewsSix people and a business were indicted in July by Westchester County District Attorney Mimi Rocah and accused of stealing the property deeds of New Rochelle and Yonkers homeowners.

For New Migrants, a New Kind of NeighborhoodFrom every corner of the world to every corner of New York City, newcomers are carving out communities in unexpected — and sometimes hostile — places.

September 29, 2023 at 4:09 pm PDTKIRO 7 News StaffSEATTLE — New body camera footage shows the moments before and after a Seattle police officer hit and kill 26-year-old Jaahnavi Kandula with his patrol vehicle.

This happened back in January in the South Lake neighborhood. Since then, it’s gained international attention, after separate footageshowed another officer laughing and joking about the incident.

The new video released Friday shows Officer Kevin Dave behind the wheel of his patrol vehicle. In it, you can see that while his lights are visibly on, they’re only periodically chirped at red lights as he’s driving.

After hitting Kandula, he can be seen calling it in over his radio and getting out of his vehicle.released in June

found that Dave was driving 74 miles an hour in a 25 mile an hour zone

“Had Ofc. Dave been travelling 50 MPH or less as he approached the intersection ... this collision would not have occurred,” the report concluded.