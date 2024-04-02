New Blood Test Offers Convenient Colorectal Cancer Screening

Screening for colorectal cancer isn’t exactly something most people look forward to. It can be uncomfortable, invasive and time-consuming. Yet this is essential care, as it can detect cancer when it is in its early stages and easier to treat.

A new blood test might soon offer a more convenient way for people to get tested. Though not as effective as colonoscopy, it can be a valuable tool for individuals who otherwise would put off testing.

