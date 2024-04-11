New Blood and Fresh Energy in Ohio State Football

The last six weeks of spring football have signified work, new energy, and a fresh set of eyes for the Buckeyes . 'It’s been good. I think Coach Kelly has given us a lot of interesting looks that we can coach off of, which is good; stuff that’s unique,' said OSU linebackers coach. Laurinaitis is working his first offseason as a position coach leading new blood in the Buckeyes linebacker room. Sonny Styles has made the switch from safety to linebacker this spring.

Sonny has gotten much better at blitzing this spring,' said Laurinaitis. His hand placement has been good, he’s been willing to strike, he’s tough.' There is also new blood in the Buckeyes secondary. All-American safety Caleb Downs has welcomed a fresh start in Columbus from Tuscaloosa. The young defensive back has quickly adjusted to life in the city and at the Woody. 'I love this city. I love High Street. I love being in the city. The food is great here, no complaints for me,' said Downs. Ohio State safeties coach Matt Guerrieri described coaching Downs as working with a professional. Downs is highly motivated and football-focused. If he is not in practice or working through school, he is studying film. 'Jevon Holland, Antione Winfield, guys like that I can emulate and try to see how they play,' said Downs. 'Then also watching other players here. Other players that do things well here, learning from them.

Ohio State Buckeyes Spring Football New Blood Linebacker Secondary Energy Dedication

