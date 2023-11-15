New Bird-Like Dinosaur Species Discovered in Mongolia

A previously unknown, bird-like dinosaur species that is thought to have lived around 70 million years ago has been discovered. Researchers found the fossilized remains of the 'bizarre' new species in an area known as the Nemegt locality, which lies in the Gobi Desert of southern Mongolia, according to a study published in the journal PLOS ONE. This locality is well-known among paleontologists for being rich in dinosaur fossils.

Intriguingly, the newly identified dinosaur, which has been named Jaculinykus yaruui, was found in a resting position that suggests it slept like modern birds—a rare discovery in paleontology. Birds evolved from a group of primarily carnivorous and two-legged dinosaurs known as theropods. As such, they can be considered the only living dinosaurs. Theropods were a hugely diverse group that contained dinosaurs of various sizes, including giant predators like Tyrannosaurus rex—although birds are descended from the smaller members. The latest findings shed new light on the evolution of avian behavior, according to the researchers

