New bill proposes harsher penalties for Alabama's Move Over Law

There’s a new bill in Alabama that aims to increase penalties for drivers who violate the Move Over Act . The bill, called the ' John Hubbard Move Over Act ,' just passed out of the House and is named after a tow truck driver who was killed while working on the side of the road.

The lawmaker backing the bill believes it will help save lives and hopes it will pass.

