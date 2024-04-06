New Bill Aims to Protect First Responders

New Insider Deals are here, and you’re going to love them!(FOP) is waiting to see if a bill is signed that it believes would offer more protection to first responders , while a community activist group doesn’t see it the same way.passed both chambers in March and it makes it illegal for anyone to harass first responders after they’ve given you a warning to back up. Once that warning is given, the bill would require you to step back 25 feet.
If the person doesn’t step back, they could receive a fine of up to $500 or two months in jail.“ nicknamed it ‘The Halo Bill’. It’s to put a halo around our first responders. Whether it’s firefighters on a fire scene or crash or police officers investigating something we have felt, we’ve seen it’s gotten out of hand,” Zona said. News4JAX spoke with Jacksonville Community Action Committee (JCAC), a local community activist group, who is opposed to the bill because they think it would take away transparency that’s needed to gain the public trus
Bill Protection First Responders Warning Transparency Community Activist Group
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: mercnews - 🏆 88. / 68 Read more »
Source: wsyx6 - 🏆 444. / 53 Read more »
Source: commondreams - 🏆 530. / 51 Read more »
Source: WEWS - 🏆 323. / 59 Read more »
Source: Gizmodo - 🏆 556. / 51 Read more »
Source: Newsweek - 🏆 468. / 52 Read more »