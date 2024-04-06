New Berserk Cosplay Honors Casca Ahead of Upcoming Eclipse

On April 8th, the world will witness an eclipse which has anime fans thinking of one of the most horrifying moments from the Berserk series. As Guts and Casca attempt to figure out how to push forward in their lives in Berserk 's manga, fans continue to honor the members of the Band of the Hawk whose lives have been thrown into turmoil more times than we can count. In preparation of the eclipse, one fan has shared new cosplay focusing on Casca .
Following the tragic passing of Berserk creator Kentaro Miura, the artist's friends continued the story of Guts and his comrades in arms. Writer Kouji Mori grew up with Miura and was privy to many of the events that would bring the Band of the Hawk's story to a close, and felt that he wanted to honor his deceased friend by making sure Berserk received an ending. Mori is joined by the artists at Studio Gaga, who had previously worked with Miura on the original manga series, meaning that they know their way around the brutal anime franchis
Berserk Casca Cosplay
