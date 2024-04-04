New Bacterial Killer Discovered for Lung Infections

Researchers have discovered a new bacterial killer that can target common lung infection caused by Burkholderia bacteria that has exciting potential for biotechnological applications . Complex is a group of bacteria that can cause lung infections, which can be fatal for those with serious lung diseases, particularly Cystic Fibrosis. Infections caused by are difficult to treat, as they can evade antibiotics by pumping them back out of the bacterial cell or by hiding inside human cells.

Scientists from the Sagona lab at the University of Warwick, UK, were interested in finding a way to target these evasive bacteria. One method that researchers are looking into more widely is the use of bacteriophages (phages). Phages are naturally occurring viruses that can infect and kill bacteria. There are more phages in the world than bacteria, animals and humans combined, but they are not yet widely used as clinical treatments in the UK other than as a last resort

Bacterial Killer Lung Infection Burkholderia Bacteria Biotechnological Applications Phages

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



ScienceDaily / 🏆 452. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

New tuberculosis study offers a novel paradigm for understanding bacterial transcriptionThe bacterium behind tuberculosis is a wily foe, adept at bobbing and weaving around the immune system and antibiotics alike. Mycobacterium tuberculosis (Mtb) has been notoriously difficult to eradicate, often dormant in the body for years only to reactivate when the time is ripe.

Source: physorg_com - 🏆 388. / 55 Read more »

EMA Backs New Antibiotic for Complex Bacterial InfectionsFindings from two phase 3 trials demonstrate that the aztreonam-avibactam combination safely treats gram-negative bacterial infections.

Source: Medscape - 🏆 386. / 55 Read more »

Giant phage holds promise as treatment for lung infections, researchers findResearchers have discovered a new bacterial killer that can target common lung infections caused by Burkholderia bacteria that has exciting potential for biotechnological applications.

Source: physorg_com - 🏆 388. / 55 Read more »

At Citizens Bank Park, new season, new bites: hoagies, new Schwarburger, ‘Always Sunny’ whiskey and morePhillies are bringing exciting new concessions to Citizens Bank Park, including hoagies and 'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia' whiskey.

Source: PhillyInquirer - 🏆 81. / 68 Read more »

New deep-sea worm discovered at methane seep off Costa RicaMarine biologists have discovered a new species of deep-sea worm living near a methane seep some 50 kilometers (30 miles) off the Pacific coast of Costa Rica.

Source: ScienceDaily - 🏆 452. / 53 Read more »

Eight new deep-sea species of marine sponges discoveredDespite marine sponges being widespread on our planet, their biodiversity and distribution is still poorly known. Even though the Mediterranean Sea is the most explored sea on Earth, a study reveals the presence of new sponge species and new records in unexplored habitats such as underwater caves or mountains around the Balearic Islands.

Source: ScienceDaily - 🏆 452. / 53 Read more »