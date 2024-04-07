New Apple TV+ series hints at potential second season focusing on Dior

The show then quickly flashes forward through some of the Dior brand’s iconic looks over the decades, which seems to suggest that the series is done with Dior ’s story.that he has a long runway planned for the series, which has yet to be officially renewed for a second season .

A potential season two would continue to focus on Dior and'Sugar' Review: Colin Farrell Stars in an Apple TV+ Mystery Series That Nearly Drowns in Coyness About Its Big Reveal“I read that in the press, and that was the first time that I had ever heard of it as an anthology series,” Kessler says of his plans for the show to continue. “As with the other series that I’ve created in, we begin with the notion that it could go five or six seasons. So this series would follow the life of Christian Dior.” Kessler points out that Snow anointing Dior’s collection hasn’t yet happened onscreen, and that that would take place in season two, which would also follow the French designer in Americ

