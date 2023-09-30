New Anime Movie Has a Fresh Premise That Proves Anime Can Make Anything Beautiful

P.A. Works' new movie makes whisky-making interesting. SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT The idea of a movie about whisky seems to be something better reserved for a documentary, or even a parody, but Komada focuses more on than just brewing a good glass.

The story about rescuing a family business is always universally resonant, whether or not it includes alcohol trivia. Combined with down-to-earth quality visuals, and P.A. Works' movie promises a slow-burning drama that ought to be comfortable to watch.

Related: 15 Best Laid-Back Slice-Of-Life Anime To Relax You Komada Is More Than A Slice-Of-Life, Feel-Good Movie On its X account, Komada has the following synopsis for the movie: "Rui takes over the family business distillery facing imminent doom. They work to rebuild the business by seeking to reproduce the long-lost signature whiskey." Leading the movie's cast is Saori Hayama as Rui Komada, the new distillery president taking over following her father's death, and Kensho Ono as Kotaro Takahashi, a reporter who gets involved in the distillery while covering Japan's whisky industry.

