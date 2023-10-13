New Ancient Shark Species Discovered Hidden in World's Largest Cave System

A previously unknown species of ancient shark has been discovered in Kentucky's Mammoth Cave National Park, home to the world's longest cave system.The system, which is located in the state's south-central region, extends for more than 400 miles and features a series of large underground passages.

Scientists have named the new shark species Strigilodus tollesonae. The creature is a kind of petalodont ('petal-toothed'), an extinct group of cartilaginous marine fish found in what is now the United States and Europe.

