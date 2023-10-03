New 'All the Light We Cannot See' Trailer Is All About Marie-Laure and Werner

The Big Picture We’re just a month away from the highly expected premiere of All the Light We Cannot See, which means it’s way past time Netflix treated us to another trailer of the upcoming limited series. So it’s no surprise that the streamer decided to drop one today. In case you missed it, the historical drama takes place during World War II and follows two young people who try their best to survive the horrors of it.

The new trailer for All The Light We Cannot See is all about the main duo and how high the odds are stacked against them. First, Marie-Laure (Aria Mia Loberti) defies the entire Nazi party by deciding to broadcast her anti-fascist ideas through radio, which puts her in grave danger. However, the girl makes the bold choice not to be silent in the face of the cruelty that she is forced to witness as Germany invades France.

On the other hand, Werner (Louis Hoffman) is going through a painful and mind-shattering process of questioning his own beliefs and starting to piece together that his own country is committing atrocities that can’t even remotely justify his leaders’ political agenda. That’s why he also becomes a target, and what ends up connecting him to Marie-Laure.

The Horrors of War Are The Central Theme of 'All The Light We Cannot See' The new trailer also makes it clear that All The Light We Cannot See won’t shy away from depicting the horrors of war and showing the cruelty that the Jewish community was subjected to under the tyranny of the Nazi army. Last but not least, the trailer shows that the series is ultimately about the power of human connection, and how it can become a beacon of light in the darkness.

All The Light We Cannot See is directed by Shawn Levy (Deadpool 3) and written by Steven Knight (Peaky Blinders), who adapts the story from the Pulitzer prize-winning novel of the same name by author Anthony Doerr. The cast also features Hugh Laurie (House, M.D.), Mark Ruffalo (Avengers: Endgame), Lars Eidinger (Irma Vep) and Marion Bailey (Vera Drake). Newcomer Aria Mia Loberti makes her outstanding acting the debut with the series.

Netflix premieres all four episodes of All The Light We Cannot See on November 2. You can watch the new trailer below: Based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel, ALL THE LIGHT WE CANNOT SEE is a groundbreaking limited series that follows the story of Marie-Laure, a blind French girl and her father, Daniel LeBlanc, who flee German-occupied Paris with a legendary diamond to keep it from falling into the hands of the Nazis. Relentlessly pursued by a cruel Gestapo officer who seeks to possess the stone for his own selfish means, Marie-Laure and Daniel soon find refuge in St. Malo, where they take up residence with a reclusive uncle who transmits clandestine radio broadcasts as part of the resistance. Yet here in this once-idyllic seaside city, Marie-Laure’s path also collides inexorably with the unlikeliest of kindred spirits: Werner, a brilliant teenager enlisted by Hitler’s regime to track down illegal broadcasts, who instead shares a secret connection to Marie-Laure as well as her faith in humanity and the possibility of hope.