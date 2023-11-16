New Afrikan Black Panther Party Collaborates with Local Farmer to Provide Free Food to Newark Residents

Members of the New Afrikan Black Panther Party ( NABPP ) have been working for the last four years with a South Jersey farmer and a local company to bring free food to residents in Newark , New Jersey . Food discussions always take place with the onset of the holiday season .





Read more: NYAMNEWS » We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here.

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

BLEEDİNGCOOL: Black Panther #6: A Secret from Wakanda's Past Threatens Its FutureA secret from Wakanda's past threatens to destroy its future as Wakandan crime lord Baba Nkisu summons a deadly killer known as Kivu'Ma. T'Challa must defend his country from the dark power hidden in Wakanda's history.

Source: bleedingcool | Read more »

REDMAGDAİLY: Medik8 Black Friday Sale: Get 20% Off in John Lewis Pre-Black Friday EventMedik8 is currently 20% off in the John Lewis Black Friday sale, including the beloved Crystal Retinal. Loyal followers of Medik8 will know that the brand’s premium skincare products rarely go on sale. Last year, the brand offered a 30% off blanket Black Friday discount. We can’t be sure if the same discount will apply to this year’s Black Friday event.

Source: RedMagDaily | Read more »

FOX5NY: Black New Jersey Police Officer Files Lawsuit Over Hairstyle DiscriminationA Black New Jersey police officer has filed a lawsuit alleging that she was discriminated against for wearing a particular hairstyle. Chian Weeks-Rivera said she was flagged for a dress code violation by her superiors at the Maplewood Police Department, where she's worked for over a decade.

Source: fox5ny | Read more »

VOGUEMAGAZİNE: New Cookbook Explores New York City's Asian RestaurantsMade Here is a new cookbook that delves into the kitchens of New York City's Asian communities, featuring recipes, profiles, and photographs from 43 restaurants across 24 neighborhoods. The book is self-published by Send Chinatown Love, a volunteer-run organization that supported small businesses in New York Chinatown during the pandemic.

Source: voguemagazine | Read more »

ENGADGET: Apple's New iMac: A Familiar Design with a New ChipThe new iMac from Apple is almost identical to the 2021 model, with a lovely 24-inch screen and multicolor exterior. The only difference is the new M3 processor. While the design and performance are impressive, there are some concerns about the specs of the lower-end model.

Source: engadget | Read more »