New Affordable Housing Development for Seniors Opens in Aurora, IL

The city of Aurora is opening a new affordable housing development specifically for seniors this fall. The development, called the 1449 Senior Estates, will have 70 brand new single family homes and duplexes in Aurora's Far West Side for residents who are 62 and older.

Applications for the development open on Wednesday. Nancy Molaro, a resident in attendance at the event, expressed her excitement and described it as a dream come true. The development is ADA accessible and allows pets.

