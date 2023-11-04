New Accusations Filed Against Tim Ballard and Operation Underground Railroad

According to court documents, new accusations have been filed against Tim Ballard, the founder and former leader of Operation Underground Railroad (OUR) foundation. The accusations involve a top leader from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and multiple women who had worked with Ballard. The women claim that he manipulated and coerced them into sexual acts as part of his trafficking rescue missions. It is also alleged that Ballard used funds for personal fantasies

. The Mormon Church provided tithing records to OUR to target wealthy donors and Mormon Church Wards. Attorney General Reyes is accused of intimidating the complainants instead of investigating Ballard and OUR. The Church released a statement in September, condemning Ballard's actions as morally unacceptable

