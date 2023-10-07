The Associated Press is an independent global news organization dedicated to factual reporting. Founded in 1846, AP today remains the most trusted source of fast, accurate, unbiased news in all formats and the essential provider of the technology and services vital to the news business. More than half the world’s population sees AP journalism every day.RENO, Nev.

“I don’t have the ability or the opportunity to determine which law or regulation I’m going to follow,” Nevada Secretary of State Cisco Aguilar said. “That’s not my job as a regulator.

One of the rules approved by the Nevada GOP bars any candidate from the Feb. 8 caucus if they participate in the Feb. headtopics.com

The rest of the campaigns have not announced which nominating contest they will participate in. But Never Back Down, a Super PAC supporting Florida Gov., pulled its door-knockers from Nevada and other states — a move that super PAC founder Ken Cuccinelli said was prompted by the Nevada GOP’s caucus plans.

Aguilar’s office is launching a voter education project to inform voters interested in the presidential election. Still, he maintained that their outreach will strictly be about the presidential primary process his office is running, not the party-run caucus. He said caucus outreach is the job of the state party and the candidates opt for the caucus. headtopics.com

Read more:

AP »

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

$228M awarded to some plaintiffs who sued Nevada-based bottled water company after liver illnessesA jury has awarded more than $228 million in damages to several plaintiffs who sued a Las Vegas-based bottled water company after its product was linked to liver illnesses. The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports jurors determined Real Water and two other defendants in the case were liable for $28.5 million in compensatory damages and $200 million in punitive damages. Multiple lawsuits have been launched against Real Water and the Review-Journal said the case that resulted in Wednesday’s verdict was the first to go to trial. Plaintiffs in the case included the family of a 69-year-old woman who died from liver failure in 2020 and the family of a 7-month-old boy who was hospitalized with severe liver failure.

Nevada jury awards $228M in damages in lawsuit against Real Water over liver illnessesA jury has awarded over $228 million in damages to multiple plaintiffs who sued a Las Vegas-based bottled water company, Real Water, after its product was linked to liver illnesses.

Skip Tahoe for these Sierra Nevada Mountain towns insteadThese historic towns — with hiking, breweries cross-country skiing and cool, clear lakes — offer uncrowded and serene California weekend trips.

Authorities can’t search slain Las Vegas reporter’s devices, Nevada Supreme Court rulesThe Nevada Supreme Court has ruled that a slain Las Vegas Review-Journal reporter’s personal devices and other records are protected even after death. The state’s highest court ruled Thursday that Nev

Authorities can’t search slain Las Vegas reporter’s devices, Nevada Supreme Court rulesThe Nevada Supreme Court has ruled that a slain Las Vegas Review-Journal reporter’s personal devices and other records are protected even after death

Authorities can’t search slain Las Vegas reporter’s devices, Nevada Supreme Court rulesThe Nevada Supreme Court has ruled that a slain Las Vegas Review-Journal reporter’s personal devices and other records are protected even after death