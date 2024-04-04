Head Topics

Network Issues Plague Series Owners After March 2024 Update

Network Issues,March 2024 Update,Pixel

Series owners are having to deal with several network issues and it all seems to have started when the monthly update for March 2024 was installed. The update was to exterminate previous bugs and to make the compatible Pixel models more stable. The complaints range from the non-receipt of messages and dropped calls to other problems that will sound familiar to Pixel users. One affected Pixel user said that he has been turning on and off Airplane mode every two hours to help his handset stay connected to his wireless provider. This was a trick that many series users (including this writer) had to use because of Google's decision to pack its Pixels with Samsung's Exynos modem chips instead of what many consider to be the superior Qualcomm Snapdragon modem chips used by flagship phones made by network and their calls have been going straight to voicemail.

Series owners are experiencing network issues after installing the March 2024 update. Complaints include non-receipt of messages, dropped calls , and other familiar problems. Some users have resorted to turning on and off Airplane mode every two hours to stay connected.

The issue may be related to Google's use of Samsung's Exynos modem chips instead of Qualcomm Snapdragon chips.

