Network Issues Plague Series Owners After March 2024 Update

Series owners are experiencing network issues after installing the March 2024 update. Complaints include non-receipt of messages, dropped calls , and other familiar problems. Some users have resorted to turning on and off Airplane mode every two hours to stay connected.

The issue may be related to Google's use of Samsung's Exynos modem chips instead of Qualcomm Snapdragon chips.

Network Issues March 2024 Update Pixel Samsung Exynos Qualcomm Snapdragon Dropped Calls Airplane Mode

