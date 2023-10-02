Nets training camp breakdown: Roster battles, rookies and newcomers

One advantage Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving-less Nets have nowIf Simmons prevails, Dinwiddie has shown he can slide off the ball, as he did in Dallas playing alongside Luca Doncic, but can he shoot well enough for that?Dariq Whitehead. He’s working his way back from a revision operation with bone grafting for a fifth metatarsal Jones fracture June 7. The Newark native was a projected lottery pick before his initial injury, so his progress will bear watching. Despite Nets specialist Dr.

Nic Claxton said: “He’ll turn a lot of heads this year. He’s looked really sharp so far,” especially on the defensive end of the court.A year ago the Nets had staved off his offseason trade request and came to camp with legitimate championship expectations built on his shoulders. Without him in Brooklyn, everything is different.

Simmons. Stop us if you see a trend developing here. Simmons hasn’t played a game since Feb. 15 — the final game before the All-Star break — and officially got shut down for the season in March with a nerve impingement.

Though Marks and Jacque Vaughn made multiple visits to Miami during Simmons’ rehab, camp will be the first opportunity for all of his teammates and coaches to see him going full-speed.The words shooting and rebounding come up. The Nets actually box out well, but the defensive glass has been an issue for years, and their switching scheme almost guarantees it will be again.

Read more:

nypost »

One advantage Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving-less Nets have nowIf Simmons prevails, Dinwiddie has shown he can slide off the ball, as he did in Dallas playing alongside Luca Doncic, but can he shoot well enough for that?Dariq Whitehead. He’s working his way back from a revision operation with bone grafting for a fifth metatarsal Jones fracture June 7. The Newark native was a projected lottery pick before his initial injury, so his progress will bear watching. Despite Nets specialist Dr. Martin O’Malley saying the 19-year-old would be ready for the start of camp, GM Sean Marks has been non-committal and preached patience.Simmons’ health. Last season was frustrating for he and the Nets, including a six-game stretch in which he averaged 15.5 points, 6.8 rebounds and 5.8 assists — only to get re-injured three days later. After logging just 42 appearances the past two seasons combined, the Nets need the only All-Star on their roster to get healthy. Camp results don’t matter, butThey feel good about Johnson and Mikal Bridges, but they’ll need Dinwiddie and Finney-Smith to shoot better. They hope offseason finger surgery will help the latter, and more precise floor spacing to compensate for the lost gravity.The Nets added four veterans on minimum deals (not including Exhibit 9 Harry Giles III), and the early returns from other players who’ve seen him in offseason workouts — always more reliable than leaks and unnamed sources — have been positive.

Nic Claxton said: “He’ll turn a lot of heads this year. He’s looked really sharp so far,” especially on the defensive end of the court.A year ago the Nets had staved off his offseason trade request and came to camp with legitimate championship expectations built on his shoulders. Without him in Brooklyn, everything is different.

Simmons. Stop us if you see a trend developing here. Simmons hasn’t played a game since Feb. 15 — the final game before the All-Star break — and officially got shut down for the season in March with a nerve impingement.

Though Marks and Jacque Vaughn made multiple visits to Miami during Simmons’ rehab, camp will be the first opportunity for all of his teammates and coaches to see him going full-speed.The words shooting and rebounding come up. The Nets actually box out well, but the defensive glass has been an issue for years, and their switching scheme almost guarantees it will be again. But with his first opportunity of a full camp, can Vaughn tweak the scheme to mitigate the damage on the defensive glass? And if they can’t rebound enough to get easy looks in transition, can they shoot well enough against set halfcourt defenses?Springy young forward on a non-guaranteed deal fighting the likes of Trendon Watford for a role.Corey Sipkin for the NY POSTThe solidly built guard has one of their three two-way spots.After packing on 11 pounds, the shot-blocking rim-runner is an All-Defense candidate looking for a big season and commensurate raise.First-rounder has a lot of Claxton-esque traits, but could spend a lot of time in the G-League despite a summer of adding muscle.Corey Sipkin for the NY POSTCan guard forwards considerably bigger, and the Nets hope offseason finger surgery helps his 3-point shooting.A low-risk Exhibit 9 flier for GM Sean Marks.

Nets looking to improve on these two weaknesses as season nears

Sweet-shooting forward has hit 42.5 and 40.4 percent from deep the past two years, and will need to be the designated deadeye.Rookie may not be ready for camp, but was a projected lottery pick before a foot injury. Nets won’t rush him.A former starter bumped to the sixth man role after last season’s trades, he is the prototypical 3-and-D glue guy.With the Nets the second-worst rebounding team in the NBA, Jacque Vaughn has vowed to give the big rebounder a chance.His Knicks stay ended poorly, but can the defensive-minded guard turn a solid summer into a better New York encore?Nets GM Sean Marks and head coach Jacque Vaughn with draftees Jalen Wilson, Noah Clowney, Dariq Whitehead (left to right.)three straight 40-point gamesStrong-bodied, inside-out scorer on a partially guaranteed deal vying with the likes of Bazley.The rookie second-round pick — a serial winner at Kansas — is on a two-way deal. He has to show he can shoot.

Vividseats: Official Ticketing Partner of New York PostMark Jackson moving toward broadcast role with Knicks after ESPN firingCorey Sipkin for the NY POSTCorey Sipkin for the NY POST

Nets GM Sean Marks and head coach Jacque Vaughn with draftees Jalen Wilson, Noah Clowney, Dariq Whitehead (left to right.)