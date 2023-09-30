Nets free of expectations — and drama — entering new season

The Nets likely won’t deliver a championship to their fans this season. What they can give them is a team that’s at least happy to be in Brooklyn. The Nets almost certainly can’t deliver a championship to their fans this season. What they can give them is a team that’s at least happy to be in Brooklyn, rather than a group of individuals with one foot out the door.

“I would say I’m excited,” Nets team owner Joe Tsai told The Post of this upcoming season. “I’m excited about the season because we have a group of guys that are excited to be in Brooklyn. Yeah, that’s what I see now.”

after all three of their superstars requested trades out of town.After years of title aspirations, James Harden tired of Kyrie Irving and requested a move to Philadelphia at the 2022 trade deadline. (How that ends up working out for the 76ers remains to be seem, with Harden now wanting another trade). headtopics.com

Then between Irving’s trade demand and Ben Simmons’ unavailability (due to a bad back and mental health woes) had Kevin Durant feeling like the last man standing, his exit in February shutting the Nets’ championship window.

Read more:

nypost »

New Xbox Deal Gets You Starfield for FreeThis Xbox Series X deal nets you Bethesda's Starfield for free.

Woodhull Hospital in Brooklyn evacuated due to damage from Friday's stormCon Edison needs to make necessary repairs, which could mean the facility may not reopen for several days.

Woodhull hospital evacuating patients in Brooklyn after storm-related power failureRoughly 120 patients will have to be moved, officials said.

Woodhull Hospital in Brooklyn closed due to damage from Friday's stormPatients were being transported to other area hospitals. Con Edison is working to fix the problems. CBS New York's Jennifer Bisram reports.

Plan The Ultimate NYC Trip To Reveal Your 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' Personality Twin'Nine-Nine!'

1 killed, 2 injured in shooting outside Brooklyn NYCHA complexIt happened just after 5 p.m. Saturday outside the Sumner Houses in Bed-Stuy.