What will it take for the Nets’ Cam Thomas to play more?LAS VEGAS — Cam Johnson’s injury means Jacque Vaughn has to wait to try all the lineup permutations he wants. But he’s already getting a look at Ben Simmons and Spencer Dinwiddie working together — and seems to like what he’s seen.

“Overall it’s been interesting. Not having Cam available, I’d love to see how he fits with some of the pieces out there. Right now Spencer and Ben have been playing together a bunch,” Vaughn said. “It’s been extremely competitive. The last two scrimmages were decided between three and four points in two combined scrimmages; so highly competitive.

“ kept Dennis and Cam Thomas and in the same bucket a little bit, form an identity with Day’Ron ; so hopefully that sheds a little light . But this would be the first game. I do want to see different lineups together and see how that goes and who can play with each other. headtopics.com

The first several days of camp gave some insight into what the Nets will look like in Monday’s preseason opener versus the Lakers a T-Mobile Arena.“I’m trying to think how can we use this as an advantage for us? Spencer can handle the basketball, he can shoot off the basketball. There’s history to that,” Vaughn said.

Johnson, who started last season after arriving with Mikal Bridges, is sidelined with a hamstring injury. He and rookie Dariq Whitehead — rehabbing from foot surgery — traveled but are out.“Yeah, so the good thing is now we got to work around them getting court time. When you’re on the road its a little different. So we’re making them work. headtopics.com

Vaughn and several players will be in attendance cheering on the Liberty when they play the Aces in Game 1 of the WNBA Finals at Michelob ULTRA Arena. “Why not get a win? Yeah, yeah. That’s gonna be a fun atmosphere,” Vaughn said. “It’s definitely going to be a good number from our standpoint, for sure. Yeah, we’ll be well-represented.”“I think the Liberty have energized the city,” Tsai told The Post. “And the way they’re playing, they’re a championship team.

