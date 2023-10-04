Netflix Tumbles In New Streaming Service Ranking, Now Behind Apple TV+ & Paramount+

Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT A new report about customer satisfaction with streaming services reveals Netflix has tumbled to sixth place, putting it behind Apple TV+ and Paramount+. Each year, Whip Media releases a Streaming Satisfaction Report, detailing how satisfied customers are with different streaming services overall.

According to Variety, Whip Media's 2023 Streaming Satisfaction Report puts Netflix in sixth place overall in a list of eight total streaming services. Despite ranking first for user experience and program suggestions, the service came in last for its "perceived value.

Why Netflix Satisfaction Is Getting Lower Netflix has been making many changes over the last year that may have impacted its overall customer satisfaction rating. Most recently, Netflix cracked down on password sharing, which resulted in an increased number of subscribers to the platform. headtopics.com

Netflix may continue to struggle with customer satisfaction in the future as well. A recent report suggests Netflix may be planning another price increase in the U.S. and Canada, despite already having the most expensive Premium plan out of all streaming services.

Netflix also has much more competition in 2023 than in previous years, which could impact how satisfied customers are when comparing it to newer platforms. This means the platform will have to consider what other services are doing to satisfy customers in order to raise their ranking. headtopics.com

