Netflix Top Movie Diary: Reptile

I'll be completely honest, when I started this column and decided to watch every single movie that takes over the daily Netflix Top 10 charts, I did not anticipate covering five different movies in the span of two weeks. I've followed that list on an almost daily basis for quite a while, and I cannot remember a time with this much turnover at the top.

Watching and writing about movies is far from the worst way to spend one's time, so I'm not going to complain. But I do wish something really great could come out on Netflix because this has been a run of remarkably average titles. Reptile, the latest film to hit number one on Netflix, isn't a normal kind of average movie either.

Reptile (2023)Reptile is the feature film debut from director Grant Singer, who co-wrote the film's script with Benjamin Brewer and star/producer Benicio Del Toro. It's a dark, slow-burn crime thriller that follows a New England detective, Tom Nichols (Del Toro), as he tries to solve the murder of a local real estate agent. headtopics.com

Justin Timberlake co-stars in the film as the victim's boyfriend and boss, while Alicia Silverstone plays Tom's wife, Judy. Reptile also features performances from Domenick Lombardozzi, Ato Essandoh, Michael Pitt, and Eric Bogosian.

Reptile isn't a bad movie by any means, it's just not interesting in any meaningful ways. It tries to create an eerie, mysterious atmosphere by holding long shots on random objects around a house and giving characters a few quirky behaviors. There's a lot of effort put into making Reptile feel captivating while never actually doing anything that captivates you. headtopics.com

