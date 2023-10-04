Netflix to Tackle New Anime From Doraemon Creator

Doraemon has long been a major figure in Japan's pop culture scene, first arriving all the way back in 1969. Since hitting the scene, the feline from the future has garnered quite a few anime series, video games, movies, and spin-offs.

This isn't the first time that the Time Patrol has received an anime adaptation as back in 1989, the time-traveling high schoolers arrived with its own animated special thanks to Studio Gallop. For next year's anime series, Studio Bones will be in charge of T.P Bon. Anime fans might know Bones best for its work on My Hero Academia, Mob Psycho 100, and Fullmetal Alchemist to name a few.

T.P Bon TrailerThe upcoming series will be created to honor Doreamon's creator's birthday, as Fujiko Fujio would have turned ninety years old in 2024. With both Doraemon and Time Patrol Bon, it's clear that Fujio's influence on the anime world has been a significant one as his creations will continue long past his passing.

Time Patrol Bon did have quite a few storylines in its manga, which ran from 1978 to 1986. If the anime adaptation is looking to continue following its first season, there is plenty of material to pull from. As Doraemon continues to have a big role in the anime world, we might see more anime projects exploring the unique cat's world arrive in the future. headtopics.com

If you want to learn more about this time-traveling anime series, here's how Netflix describes the official series arriving on the streaming service next year,"An ordinary high school student named Bon becomes part of a team of time-traveling agents tasked with saving people's lives during historical events that happen across different eras and locations around the globe.

Read more:

ComicBook »

Pluto Trailer Unveils Netflix’s Reimagined Astro Boy Anime SeriesThe trailer for Pluto unveils Netflix’s upcoming anime adaptation from Tezuka Productions, which is based on the reimagining of Astro Boy.

'Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft': Everything We Know So Far About the Netflix AnimeHere's what we know about Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft, the first anime based on the popular video game franchise.

Which One Piece Anime Arcs Netflix's Live-Action Show Can SkipNetflix can skip some One Piece arcs.

The Delicate Balance Between Humans and Robots Is Threatened in New 'Pluto' TrailerThe anime series will arrive on Netflix later this month.

10 Best Anime Not Set in JapanThe best anime that take their stories outside Japan.

What Was the First Anime?There is some debate about the first anime.