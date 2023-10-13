Netflix Stock Is Downgraded on Concerns Over Growth and Pricing Moves

Netflix stock was falling Friday after an analyst at Wolfe Research said recent pricing moves made by the streaming company have him concerned about future growth.

Wolfe analyst Peter Supino downgraded shares of Netflix (ticker: NFLX) to Peer Perform from Outperform and removed his $500 price target on the stock. “While Netflix should continue to gain share of the global premium video revenue pie—pay TV accounts for >50% of viewership today—and while Netflix is on course to build a massive advertising business for the long-term, we have rising concern about 2024-25 growth forecasts,” Supino wrote in a research note Friday.

One of the analyst’s concerns was the future of net subscriber additions due to pricing actions. Netflix removed its lowest-tier ad free subscription plan of $9.99 a month for new subscribers back in July. U.S. subscribers can instead choose from a $6.99 plan that includes advertisements, a $15.49 standard plan, or a $19.99 premium plan that includes more streams and improved video quality. headtopics.com

“Despite a cheaper AVOD tier, which should help mitigate churn, the elimination of the Basic without Ads tier is a counteracting headwind to volumes,” Supino said. The Wall Street Journal, meanwhile, reported earlier this month that the streaming giant plans on raising the prices of its ad-free plans a few months after the strike by Hollywood actors ends.

Netflix didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment Friday and previously declined to comment to Barron’s about the Journal report. “Net adds growth following paid sharing tailwinds in 2H’23 & 1H’24 looks more challenging, particularly as Netflix plans to take price in ‘24,” Supino wrote. The company reported a 5.89 million jump in subscribers for its second quarter following restrictions on password sharing. The numbers beat Wall Street estimates and were above addition of 1.75 million in the first quarter. headtopics.com

