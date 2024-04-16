Netflix's 'Unlocked: A Jail Experiment' Offers Rare Look Inside Arkansas Prison

Netflix viewers get a rare look at the inside of an Arkansas prison in the streaming service’s latest hit series, “ Unlocked: A Jail Experiment .” Since premiering on April 10, the show has quickly captivated viewers and became Netflix ’s number one series. However, the show, and the making of it, has also created a bit of controversy. Ready to hear what all the hype is about? We’re breaking down everything you need to know.

.com and shared by the Arkansas Times, production company Lucky 8 Productions “reached out” to Pulaski County Sheriff Eric Higgins for the project. The production company “felt he would be a good candidate” after “seeing his stance on reentry.” Higgins told Netflix’s Tudum he was inspired to run the experiment because he was worried about “high recidivism rates” and “dismal conditions” of local jails.

.com and shared by the Arkansas Times show that Higgins signed an agreement with a production company called Lucky 8 TV in 2022. As reported by the Arkansas Times, county officials say Higgins did not have the authority to sign a contract on behalf of the county. Only the county judge can bind the county to a “legally enforceable agreement,” per Pulaski County attorney Adam Fogleman.

.com. Lieutenant Antonio Waters and Deputy George Belt were given compensation for providing off duty security to Lucky 8 staff at a rate of $40 an hour. Documents do not indicate prisoners were compensated for their appearance. .com has reached out to Fogleman, Higgins and Lucky8 for comment and has not heard back at the time of publication. How have viewers reacted to the show? After watching the new series, many viewers took to social media to share their reactions. 'It’s incredibly thought-provoking and eye-opening. Definitely worth a watch!' one X user wrote. Another said the experiment gave them 'hope for the prison industrial complex.' Of course, some viewers were skeptical at first.

