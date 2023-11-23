Netflix's 'Squid Game: The Challenge' Faces Initial Enthusiasm Despite Backlash

When it was first announced, Netflix’s “Squid Game: The Challenge” faced backlash for its premise. Critics online called out the irony of creating a spinoff of the popular South Korean drama, which follows contestants who are burdened with immense debt as they risk death to participate in competitions that involve twisted and violent children’s games. But on Wednesday, when the competition debuted its first five episodes, the show was met with initial enthusiasm online from many viewers.

Some online likened it to other popular competition shows, like the long-running CBS series “Survivor.” Others started posting about how they are already rooting for or against specific players. While critics have pointed out an irony in the way the reality show capitalizes off of a series rooted in anti-capitalist commentary, some — including viewers, competitors and the show’s creators — just see it as a form of genuine entertainment. “I wasn’t there to just go sit in the corner and hope to win the $4 million,” said Bryton Constantin, 23, known as Player N





NBCNews » / 🏆 10. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Netflix's Squid Game: The ChallengeStep onto the set of SQUID GAME: THE CHALLENGE with a behind-the-scenes tour featuring the creator and director of Squid Game, Hwang Dong-hyuk! 🦑 GeekedWeek SUBSCRIBE: http://bit.

Source: bleedingcool - 🏆 20. / 69 Read more »

Netflix's 'Squid Game: The Challenge' Discussed By Studio LambertStudio Lambert has introduced the world to Gogglebox, Race Across the World and The Circle but the indie has faced its greatest test in Netflix’s Squid Game: The Challenge, and the road has b…

Source: DEADLINE - 🏆 109. / 63 Read more »

Squid Game: The Challenge 2023: Release Date, Prize Money & MoreSquid Game: The Challenge 2023 is a new Netflix reality competition series. The format is similar to the Squid Game movie.

Source: comingsoonnet - 🏆 578. / 51 Read more »

1 Upcoming Stephen King Remake Can Beat Squid Game At Its Own GameOne remake of a Stephen King movie more than 36 years later could not only be the next Squid Game, but possibly beat its success with a modern update.

Source: screenrant - 🏆 7. / 94 Read more »

‘Stranger Things’ and ‘Squid Game’ Get Stunning New Posters From MondoFan-favorite Netflix shows, Stranger Things and Squid Game, have both received impressive new posters from Mondo.

Source: Collider - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

Squid Game Dubbed vs Subbed - Which Version Should You Watch?Squid Game creator Hwang Dong-hyuk and Taika Waititi had a lot to say about the dubbed vs. subbed debate. We break down the pros and cons of both.

Source: Collider - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »