Netflix's 'Squid Game: The Challenge' Faces Initial Enthusiasm Despite Backlash

When it was first announced, Netflix’s “Squid Game: The Challenge” faced backlash for its premise. Critics online called out the irony of creating a spinoff of the popular South Korean drama, which follows contestants who are burdened with immense debt as they risk death to participate in competitions that involve twisted and violent children’s games. But on Wednesday, when the competition debuted its first five episodes, the show was met with initial enthusiasm online from many viewers.
Some online likened it to other popular competition shows, like the long-running CBS series “Survivor.” Others started posting about how they are already rooting for or against specific players. While critics have pointed out an irony in the way the reality show capitalizes off of a series rooted in anti-capitalist commentary, some — including viewers, competitors and the show’s creators — just see it as a form of genuine entertainment. “I wasn’t there to just go sit in the corner and hope to win the $4 million,” said Bryton Constantin, 23, known as Player N
