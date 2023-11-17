The Big Picture It may seem hard to fathom it now, but Bryan Lee O'Malley first created the Scott Pilgrim comic book series almost 20 years ago. Telling the story of the titular Pilgrim as he attempts to navigate love in his early twenties, we meet the awkward guy as he discovers the girl of his dreams in Ramona Flowers. To be with her, Scott must defeat her seven evil exes as they challenge him to one-on-one duels for Ramona’s heart.

This quirky coming-of-age story has resonated with readers in the years since it was first published, eventually leading to the cult classic film Scott Pilgrim vs. The World. The visionary director Edgar Wright (Shaun of the Dead) brought his own spin to the story with the help of an incredibly talented cast featuring Michael Cera, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Chris Evans, and many others. Netflix's Scott Pilgrim Takes Off is the culmination of the entire franchise, as the series features the whimsical art style of the original comic and the incredibly talented voice cast of the fil

