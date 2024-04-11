Netflix's Ripley: A Stunning Reimagining of a Classic Story

Certain characters seem to linger within popular culture for many decades, with different generations of storytellers each getting an opportunity to take a unique take on the classic story . While there have been adaptations of Patricia Highsmith ’s book series ever since the French film Purple Noon was released in 1960, Steven Zallian ’s reimagining of the original The Talented Mr. Ripley novel as the Netflix series Ripley instantly ranks highly on the list.

Shot in gorgeous black-and-white and featuring stunning allusions to classic film noir of the 1940s, Ripley is already in the running to be one of the best shows of 2024. Although it has technically been classified as a “limited series” by Netflix, Zallian hasn’t ruled out the possibility of a second season of Ripley

