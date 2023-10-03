Netflix's price hike plans may prove untimely as economy and stock market weakens, analyst says

A report that Netflix Inc. is planning to raise prices as soon as the current actors strike is over may prove untimely, given the weakness of equity markets and apparent deceleration of the global economy, Benchmark said Wednesday as it reiterated its sell rating on the stock.

The report by the Wall Street Journal “is an indicator of both mirroring pricing actions from its near peers, as well as that lower price point to consumer AVOD economics can be significantly accretive relative to SVOD. AVOD, or advertising video on demand, is the lower-priced service that includes advertising, while SVOD, is streaming video on demand.

“This actually provides a positive cross read for competing services like Peacock and Max emphasizing AVOD and featuring high CPM live sports, as a Netflix executive indicated in May that its ad tier had nearly 5M monthly active users—moderate to other services,” said analyst Matthew Harrigan.

Netflix NFLX, -0.94% last raised prices in January of 2022, when its ad-free standard plan rose to $15.49 from $14 and a higher-definition 4K version went to $20 from $18 a month. Netflix has since scrapped its mid-tier ad-free basis plan, raising the entry level price to $15.49 from just $9.99 and addressing password sharing with a $7.99 surcharge for users outside a main household. headtopics.com

Other streaming services are also raising prices, including Discovery+ WBD, -1.52% going to $8.99 from $6.99 for ad-free service and keeping AVOD at $4.99 a month. Disney DIS, -2.61% is also planning to hike prices for Disney+, Hulu and ESPN as announced last summer.

The Writers Guild of America, which has just ended a strike, said its new contract implies compensation increases of just 0.2% or $68 million of Netflix’s annual revenue, which Harrigan said was less than Benchmark was expecting.

Read more:

MarketWatch »

Netflix Inc. stock falls Tuesday, still outperforms marketShares of Netflix Inc. slid 0.94% to $376.75 Tuesday, on what proved to be an all-around dismal trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index...

Can Nike Sustain Uptrend Following Last Week's Impressive Earnings Report?Stocks Analysis by Investing.com (Günay Caymaz) covering: Nike Inc, Nike Inc, Nike Inc DRC, Nike Inc BDR. Read Investing.com (Günay Caymaz)'s latest article on Investing.com

Eastern Diesel & Auto Wrecker Service IncClick here to view this item from dothaneagle.com.

Tesla Inc. stock falls Tuesday, underperforms marketShares of Tesla Inc. slipped 2.02% to $246.53 Tuesday, on what proved to be an all-around poor trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ...

Meta Platforms Inc. stock underperforms Tuesday when compared to competitorsShares of Meta Platforms Inc. slid 1.92% to $300.94 Tuesday, on what proved to be an all-around dismal trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ...