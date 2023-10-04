Netflix's One Piece Is Already Facing the 'Harry Potter' Problem

It has been over a month since Netflix's One Piece went live, and the show is an unmistakable hit. Thanks to its all-star crew, the show managed to bring Eiichiro Oda's rich story to life in a way that wowed fans both new and old.

And what is that? Well, it is the curse of aging. Hirsch Whitaker, one of the cinematographers on Netflix's One Piece, says time is of the essence for season two and future seasons. "[For] Season 2, there's just, there's so much material to be made based on the show. It's gonna be like 'Harry Potter' though, they're gonna have to do it fast before everybody gets too old," the cinematographer shared with The Direct.

Of course, there is no denying the truth to Whitaker's statement. Shows like Stranger Things and even Game of Thrones have run into this issue. When you have a show focused on young characters, there is a time limit on production. You want to finish the project before the stars are obviously too old for the role. headtopics.com

Not only is Oda's hit series much longer than Harry Potter, but its actors are older. For instance, Luffy is about 17 years old in the manga when One Piece starts, and he is 19 years old after the main time skip. Inaki Godoy, the talented actor who plays Luffy on screen, is already 20. While he may look young, you can imagine the clock is on for One Piece to film.

